GHOST RIDER Movie Or TV Show Rumored To Be In The Works At Marvel Studios

We know Marvel Studios pulled the plug on the Ghost Rider TV series coming to Hulu, and the reason why may have now been revealed as a new rumor claims that the Spirit of Vengeance is coming to the MCU!

Before Marvel Studios took charge of Marvel Television, there were plans in place for a Ghost Rider TV series to come to Hulu. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Gabriel Luna had signed up to reprise the role, but the plug was pulled on the project, and his time as the Spirit of Vengeance reached its end.

Now, the reason for that may have become clear, because The Direct is reporting that a Ghost Rider project is being developed by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige.

Apparently, the plan is for this film or TV show to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (rather than being MCU-adjacent like the initial wave of series headed up by Jeph Loeb), but the titular character won't be Robbie Reyes, and he won't be played by Luna. As a result, it might be safe to assume that Johnny Blaze will ride again.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. teased his existence, but it's unlikely Marvel Studios will reference that in any way. Ghost Rider is a good fit for the supernatural direction this shared world is seemingly heading in, and he'll fit in well alongside characters like Blade, Moon Knight, and Werewolf-by-Night.

It will certainly be interesting to see what direction Ghost Rider is taken in moving forward, and it's easy to imagine him getting his own TV series on Disney+ rather than a big screen adventure.

We'll let you guys know if and when we hear more, though!