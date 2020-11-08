G.I. JOE ORIGINS: SNAKE EYES Star Henry Golding Says Not To Expect A "Cookie Cutter, Super People Movie"

G.I. Joe Origins: Snake Eyes was supposed to be released this October (no, we didn't realise either), and after getting to see the movie, star Henry Golding made his confidence in the spinoff clear...

Last month, G.I. Joe Origins: Snake Eyes was pushed from this October to an undisclosed date in 2021. No one actually seemed to realise the movie was coming out that soon, but with everything happening in the world right now, it's no great surprise the marketing campaign has been non-existent.

Recently, it appears star Henry Golding was able to watch an early screening of the spinoff, and that led to a pretty bold proclamation on Twitter. "Just saw 🐍... Holy hell," he started. "This is the exact opposite of the cookie cutter, super people movies. Wow. You guys are in for something insane, I can't wait for you all to get your mits on this beast. Yowzers!!!! 🔥 Literally grinning from ear to ear."

Whether it will be better than "cookie cutter, super people movies" remains to be seen, but we do know that G.I. Joe Origins: Snake Eyes centres on the titular character as he joins the Arashikage clan. From there, the origins of his and Storm Shadow's rivalry will be explored, and it's been reported that some sort of follow-up is already in the works at Paramount Pictures.

Joining Golding are Andre Koji as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, and Samara Weaving as Scarlett. Robert Schwentke, meanwhile, is directing.

Check out the actor's comments below:

