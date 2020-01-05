New G.I. JOE Movie In The Works From SEBERG Writers; Will Continue Snake Eyes' Story

There's a new G.I. Joe movie in development from Paramount and Hasbro, with Seberg writers Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse on board to pen the script. The project is described as a follow-up to Snake Eyes .

In addition to Snake-Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Paramount Pictures and Hasbro have another Joe movie in the works with the writing team of Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (Seberg, The Great Machine) on board to pen the script.

Although this untitled project is described as a follow-up to the Snake Eyes movie, THR reports that it won't actually be a direct sequel, and will instead serve as "an expansion to take the audience deeper into the world of Joe." We assume that means the fan-favorite ninja will still play a major role, but will be joined by a few familiar faces.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who produced Snake Eyes and is also working on various Transformers projects, will produce for Hasbro's Allspark Pictures.

Snake Eyes star Henry Golding shared a first look at the film back in February, which you can check out below.

The Snake Eyes movie is directed by Robert Schwentke and also stars Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6) as Storm Shadow, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó (The Secret Life of Pets) as Baroness, and Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master.