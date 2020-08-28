SNAKE EYES: Henry Golding's G.I. JOE Spinoff Gets A New 2021 Release Date From Paramount

After being removed from its 2020 slate earlier this summer, Paramount has finally found a new release date for their upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes , which will star Henry Golding in the title role.

After initially setting it for an October 2020 release date, Paramount was forced to remove its long-gestating G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes from their release calendar last month due to the uncertainty of the box office as a result of the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, it looks like the Robert Schwentke-directed film once again has a release date as the studio has now set it for October 22, 2021, almost exactly one year to the day it was originally set to debut.

Henry Golding (The Gentlemen) will headline the feature with a supporting cast consisting of Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6) as Storm Shadow, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó (The Secret Life of Pets) as Baroness, Haruka Abe (47 Ronin) in an undisclosed role, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master and Takehiro Hira (Giri/Haji) in an undisclosed role.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but it's rumored to tell the untold origin story of the fan-favorite commando.

Snake Eyes hits theaters October 22, 2021