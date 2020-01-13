SNAKE EYES Kicks Off Production In Japan; Full Cast Confirmed & Official Logo Revealed

On Friday, Paramount Pictures officially announced the start of production in Japan on the upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff, Snake Eyes . The studio also revealed the entire cast and the movie's badass logo.

While principal photography for Paramount Pictures' long-awaited G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes initially got underway in Vancover last October, the team has seemingly completed that leg of the shoot and have now made their way to Japan where cameras started rolling on Friday after the primary cast and select members of the crew received a traditional blessing at Hie-Jinja Shrine in Tokyo.



Henry Golding (Last Christmas), who is headlining the spinoff as the fan-favorite commando, was present at the ceremoney alongside his kickass supporting cast of Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6), Haruka Abe (47 Ronin), Iko Uwais (The Raid) and Takehiro Hira (Giri/Haji).



Considering neither Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) nor Úrsula Corberó (The Secret Life of Pets), who play Scarlett and the Baroness, respectively, were in attendance, it seems likely the Japan shooting schedule will involve Snake Eyes' earliest days as he trains under Hard Master (Iko Uwais) and meets Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji).



Director Robert Schwentke (The Captain; RED), executive producers Jeff Waxman & Erik Howsam, and stunt coordinator Kenji Tanigaki were also in attendance to receive the pre-filming blessing..



To check out photos from Friday's ceremony at Hie-Jinja Shrine, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!





TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (LR) Exective Producer Jeff Waxman, Kenji Tanigaki, Takehiro Hira, Haruka Abe, Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Director Robert Schwentke and Exective Producer Erik Howsam attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (LR) Exective Producer Jeff Waxman, Kenji Tanigaki, Takehiro Hira, Haruka Abe, Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Director Robert Schwentke and Exective Producer Erik Howsam attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount



TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: SNAKE EYES talent receive a traditional blessing at Hie- Jinja Shrine ahead of beginning shooting in Tokyo. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: SNAKE EYES talent receive a traditional blessing at Hie- Jinja Shrine ahead of beginning shooting in Tokyo. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)



TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (LR) Exective Producer Jeff Waxman, Kenji Tanigaki, Takehiro Hira, Haruka Abe, Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Director Robert Schwentke and Exective Producer Erik Howsam attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (LR) Exective Producer Jeff Waxman, Kenji Tanigaki, Takehiro Hira, Haruka Abe, Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Director Robert Schwentke and Exective Producer Erik Howsam attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)



TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: Exective Producer Erik Howsam attends the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: Exective Producer Erik Howsam attends the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)



TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: Henry Golding attends the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: Henry Golding attends the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)



TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (L) Haruka Abe and (R) Henry Golding attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (L) Haruka Abe and (R) Henry Golding attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)



TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (LR) Kenji Tanigaki, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Henry Golding, Director Robert Schwentke, Iko Uwais and Takehiro Hira attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (LR) Kenji Tanigaki, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Henry Golding, Director Robert Schwentke, Iko Uwais and Takehiro Hira attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)



TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (LR) Exective Producer Erik Howsam, Kenji Tanigaki, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Henry Golding, Director Robert Schwentke, Iko Uwais, Takehiro Hira and Exective Producer Jeff Waxman attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (LR) Exective Producer Erik Howsam, Kenji Tanigaki, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Henry Golding, Director Robert Schwentke, Iko Uwais, Takehiro Hira and Exective Producer Jeff Waxman attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)



TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: SNAKE EYES talent receive a traditional blessing at Hie- Jinja Shrine ahead of beginning shooting in Tokyo. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: SNAKE EYES talent receive a traditional blessing at Hie- Jinja Shrine ahead of beginning shooting in Tokyo. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)



TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: Director Robert Schwentke attends the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: Director Robert Schwentke attends the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)



TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (L) Henry Golding and (R) Director Robert Schwentke attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (L) Henry Golding and (R) Director Robert Schwentke attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)