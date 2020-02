SNAKE EYES Star Henry Golding Shares First Look At The Upcoming G.I. JOE Spinoff

It's Henry Golding's birthday and to celebrate, the star of Paramount's upcomingspinoff film, which has Robert Schwentke (RED; R.I.P.D.) directing,has shared a first look at him in character as the fan-favorite Ninja directly from the Japan set of the movie.He's obviously not sporting his iconic commando gear, which shouldn't come as a surprise as the Japanese leg of the film is expected to center on the character's earlier days when he trained under Hard Master (Iko Uwais) and first crossed paths with Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji).Henry Golding (The Gentlemen) will headline the feature with a supporting cast consisting of Andrew Koji () as Storm Shadow, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó (The Secret Life of Pets) as Baroness, Haruka Abe (47 Ronin) in an undisclosed role, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master and Takehiro Hira (Giri/Haji) in an undisclosed role.