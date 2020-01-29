GREEN HORNET: Former Marvel Studios President Has Gained The Rights To The Iconic Franchise
Amasia Entertainment, the studio run by former Marvel Studios President Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo, has reportedly acquired the film rights to the Green Hornet franchise.
The last Green Hornet movie took the franchise down a comedic route as Seth Rogen took on the title role, but it appears as if another big screen reboot is now on the way thanks to Amasia Entertainment...
The rights have shifted all over the place throughout the decades, including Universal Pictures, Dimension Films, Miramax, and, most recently, Paramount Pictures. That reboot gave leading roles to Seth Rogen, Cameron Diaz, and Christoph Waltz, but it was ultimately a critical and commercial disappointment.
"This is one of the only stand-alone classic superhero franchises,"
Helfant tells Deadline
about this latest take on the iconic property. "We’re a bunch of fan geeks at Amasia and are thrilled about creating something fresh and truly worthy of this legacy property. A new world that is relevant and thrilling, while respecting and honoring the original vision."
"When I was a kid, The Green Hornet was one of my favorite television series," he added. "I loved everything about it: the Green Hornet, Kato, and of course, the Black Beauty. They were the coolest! It was personally painful to leave them all behind when I left Dimension. So I tried to option the property again at Marvel before it went over to Sony, and then again in 2017."
The former Marvel Studios boss is clearly passionate about Green Hornet, but seeing as the studio mostly focuses on low-budget releases like Them That Follow and The Call, it's hard to say how this one will turn out and if it will be able to attract an A-List cast.
Are you guys excited for a potential Green Hornet reboot?
