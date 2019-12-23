An Update On WB And Geoff Johns' Live-Action GREEN LANTERN Projects Could Be Coming Soon

In an interview looking back at his epic Doomsday Clock limited series, Geoff Johns revealed that updates on the HBO Max Green Lantern TV series and WB's GL Corps. movie could be forthcoming.

In addition to closing out a two-year long run on Doomsday Clock, Geoff Johns has spent the better part of 2019 working on 2 Green Lantern projects- a live-action film for Warner Bros. and a live-action television series for HBO Max. In November, Variety reported that Johns had a deadline to turn in his script for the Green Lantern Corps. movie by the end of the year and that the project remained a priority for WB, despite the recent announcement of HBO Max's GL television series from Johns and Greg Berlanti.



"It’s a really exciting year to have Doomsday Clock finished up. I’m doing more comics. Stargirl trailer’s out. [Wonder Woman 1984] is on its way. And a lot of work with Green Lantern outside comics that hopefully you’ll hear about soon. I feel very, very lucky I work on the characters I do with the people I do. I couldn’t be more fortunate, and it’s been a time-intensive and challenging year, but a good one."



Going by the above statement, it sounds as if Johns has turned in his script to WB and news on whether the project moves forward or goes back for more re-writes should be revealed soon. HBO Max is set to launch May 2020, just 5 months from now! Rest assured WB will hype up all of its upcoming DC adaptations (Green Lantern, DC Super Hero High, Strange Adventures) for the streaming platform in a similar fashion to how Marvel promoted its upcoming shows for Disney+.

