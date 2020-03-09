Christopher Nolan Thinks TENET Star John David Washington Should Play GREEN LANTERN (But He Won't Direct)

Tenet director Christopher Nolan has lent his support to John David Washington as the next Green Lantern, but makes it clear that his time in the DC Universe has ended after The Dark Knight Trilogy ...

It's been over nine years since Green Lantern was released, but the character remains on the shelf after the Ryan Reynolds-led movie flopped both critically and commercially. There are plans for a Green Lantern TV show on HBO Max and a Green Lantern Corps movie remains in development, but it's been a long time since we've heard anything concrete about either of those.

The hope among fans is that John Stewart will somehow factor into Warner Bros.' plans, with Tenet star John David Washington a clear fan-favourite to take on the role.

During an interview to promote the sci-fi blockbuster, Washington was asked whether he would be interested in the role, and he immediately passed that over to director Christopher Nolan. While he made it clear that "my DC days are over" when it was suggested he could take charge of a Green Lantern movie, he did say that the actor is "an excellent choice and certainly, certainly gets my vote."

It's no great surprise that Nolan is done with the DC Universe after directing The Dark Knight Trilogy, but it would be interesting seeing what he'd bring to the table with a character like John Stewart.

Check out the interview below:

