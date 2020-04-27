DEADPOOL Star Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Warns Fan Away From Watching 2011's GREEN LANTERN

Green Lantern was recently made available for the low, low price of $0.99 on iTunes, but even that wasn't enough for star Ryan Reynolds to recommend that one of his social media followers check it out...

Green Lantern was released in 2011 to mostly negative reviews and a disappointing box office performance which essentially killed off the franchise before it could even get started. Fans were never fully on board with Ryan Reynolds playing Hal Jordan, but he exceeded expectations, and a lot of people would have been happy seeing him assemble alongside the Justice League.

That never happened, and never will, and Green Lantern has become the butt of many jokes courtesy of the Deadpool star. When one fan on Twitter recently asked the actor if it was worth checking out the DC Comics adaptation on iTunes for only $0.99, Reynolds simply responded: "Walk away."

That seems a little harsh, but considering the fact Green Lantern hurt Reynolds' career to the point where it wasn't really until he played the Merc with the Mouth that he recovered, it's easy to see why he feels this way. However, the actor would later make fun of himself as well when he claimed that the ugly green 4x4 you see below with the "LANTERN" licence place is actually his!

