DEADPOOL Star Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At GREEN LANTERN (Again) In Commencement Speech

Ryan Reynolds has shared a heartfelt commencement speech for his old high school, Kitsilano Secondary School, but he also took the time to poke fun at himself...and 2011's Green Lantern!

As you'll no doubt recall, Reynolds' starring role as Hal Jordan in the DC Comics adaptation has become the butt of many jokes courtesy of the actor, including in his Deadpool movies. He frequently jokes about the film on social media, and while it's all good-natured (he did, after all, meet his current wife Blake Lively on set), it wasn't exactly a high point of his career either.

In the video shared to his YouTube page, around the 3:00 mark, Reynolds says: "Some of you might consider me successful. I don't know. Some of you may have seen Green Lantern."

While Green Lantern definitely hurt his career at the time, Reynolds has since rebounded in a big way after playing the Merc with the Mouth, and he's booked roles in a number of major upcoming projects.

The hope is that we'll see him play Wade Wilson again, but we're still not entirely sure whether Marvel Studios has plans for a Deadpool 3. It seems likely, but there's no sign of him in Phase 4, and we could be waiting at least a few more years before Reynolds enters the MCU.

