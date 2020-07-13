DOOM PATROL Star Diane Guerrero Wants To Play The Jessica Cruz Version Of GREEN LANTERN In The DCEU

A Green Lantern TV series is coming to HBO Max, while Green Lantern Corps remains in development as a movie. Now, Doom Patrol 's Diane Guerrero has put herself forward to take on the role of Jessica Cruz...

Despite some fun teases in Arrow and a brief cameo in Justice League, the Green Lantern franchise has been absent from a live-action setting since the 2011 movie starring Ryan Reynolds. While that certainly wasn't bad enough to be considered a "franchise killer," it was a critical and commercial flop, and Warner Bros. seemingly remains reluctant to revisit the property.

Things are slowly changing, though, as a Green Lantern Corps movie is still being developed, while Warner Bros. has confirmed that a live-action Green Lantern series is coming to HBO Max.

Time will tell which version of the Emerald Knight we see in those projects, but Doom Patrol star Diane Guerrero has now revealed that she would love to take on the role of the Jessica Cruz Green Lantern. If you watch that DC Universe series (or Netflix's Orange is the New Black), then you'll be well aware how talented Guerrero is, so this becoming a reality would definitely be no bad thing.

In the comics, Jessica is revealed to be struggling with PTSD after witnessing the deaths of her friends at the hands of two mobsters. Later possessed by the Ring of Volthoom, which sought to exploit her trauma, Jessica was able to conquer her fears and break free of Volthoom's grasp, and that led to her being chosen as a member of the Green Lantern Corps.

Would you be on board with this casting becoming a reality?

