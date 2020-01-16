GREEN LANTERN: New Details Officially Revealed About The HBO Max Series Including Plans For Sinestro





The DC Comics property is being spearheaded by producer Greg Berlanti and we now have a few more details about what to expect from the live-action series.



"It’s going to span several decades on focus on two stories about Green Lanterns on Earth" as well as one in space "going into the Sinestro story," reveals HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. If we had to guess, the show will both explore Sinestro's time as a Green Lantern working alongside Abin Sur in the past and then him battling Hal Jordan in the present day as a villain.



We'll have to wait and see, of course, but it's going to be a big budget series and quite possibly the replacement for that long-delayed



Batgirl



Joss Whedon signed up to write and direct Batgirl for Warner Bros. back in 2017, but his work on Justice League (and backlash from fans wanting to see a female filmmaker at the helm) quickly ended that. He would also claim around a year later that he "didn't have a story" for the hero.



Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) was working on the script the last time we got an update on the movie, but it doesn't seem to be going anywhere fast - much to the frustrations of comic book fans.



Justice League Dark



It's been one heck of a ride for Justice League Dark. It all began when Hellboy director Guillermo del Toro started writing a screenplay and it's since been through multiple filmmakers and, most recently, we heard that the plan was for the now cancelled Swamp-Thing to eventually lead to the team coming together on the DC Universe streaming app.



While Justice League may have hurt the brand somewhat, there's still a lot of interest in this supernatural team, and if it leads to a resurrection for DC Universe's Swamp-Thing, that would be a bonus.



Either way, this is an awesome team who could easily take centre stage in a low-budget horror film or a series which introduces these characters and opens the door to them later appearing elsewhere in the DC Extended Universe. Perhaps HBO Max could even convince del Toro to return?

Superman



The signs all appear to be pointing to Henry Cavill's time as the Man of Steel being at an end, and it's been reported by reliable sources that Warner Bros. now wants to prioritise Supergirl.



While The CW's version of the hero is getting his own series alongside Lois Lane on that network, there's still room for a Superman movie of some sort, and if the studio is worried that there's no longer any interest in Clark Kent on the big screen, why not bring the iconic hero to HBO Max instead?



The budget for this would obviously have to be significant, but if a filmmaker like J.J. Abrams was attached and they're willing to spend the money needed on a film like this, Superman could not only lead to a huge spike in subscribers but also give the hero a new home as HBO Max's mascot.

The Trench



After Aquaman exceeded expectations at the box office, Warner Bros. decided to move forward with a spinoff revolving around The Trench. The plan is for it to delve into the origin story of those creatures with a lower budget and horror aesthetic, and there have even been rumours that Jason Momoa and Amber Heard will return as Arthur Curry and Mera.



With screenwriters Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald penning the script and Aquaman director James Wan serving as a producer, this project is probably further along than some of the others listed here. However, it's easy to imagine The Trench working as a TV series or a standalone, R-Rated film on HBO Max which brings in new subscribers thanks to the aforementioned cameos.



Nightwing



Right now, Dick Grayson's story is playing out in Titans on DC Universe and it's widely believed that the former Robin will soon adopt the "Nightwing" mantle. Before the show launched, The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay was attached to direct a solo movie featuring the character with The Judge's Bill Dubuque penning the screenplay.



The filmmaker teased the project months before it seemingly stalled, and he's now busy with everything from Dungeons and Dragons to Jonny Quest and Mark Millar's Reborn adaptation.



Nightwing appears to be stuck in limbo, but a series featuring the character could definitely work on HBO Max, especially if it spins out of Titans, attaches a solid creative team, and brings us an awesome, action-packed tale which delivers on what fans love about Batman's first sidekick.

Cyborg



Remember when Warner Bros. revealed that Cyborg would be released in April 2020? That's obviously not going to happen, and with most of his Justice League scenes left on the cutting room floor, Ray Fisher's future as Victor Stone remains unclear. He could, however, return on HBO Max.



Just like fans weren't convinced the hero could hold his own in a movie, it's still hard to say whether Cyborg would make for an effective lead in a film or TV series on this new streaming service.



It would be great seeing this iteration of the character again, though, and regardless of whether he's a supporting character in another series or film, or gets to have a starring role in his own standalone adventure, HBO Max could be an effective platform for Cyborg's story to finally be told after his 2017 debut.

Deathstroke



Joe Manganiello was cast as Deathstroke in Ben Affleck's The Batman and Warner Bros. clearly had big plans for the character because they enlisted The Raid's Gareth Evans for a solo film.



Now, it no longer it appears to be happening, and comments from Manganiello have seemingly confirmed that his time as the anti-hero is already at an end following his brief Justice League appearance. Well, if HBO Max has any sense, they're resurrect this project and give Slade Wilson the attention he deserves, hopefully with a filmmaker like Evans at the helm.



With an R-Rating and incredible action scenes, this could wind up being one of the streaming service's biggest highlights and a fitting place to put a character who may not find box office success.

Gotham City Sirens



Despite interference from Warner Bros. which arguably ruined Suicide Squad, director David Ayer still delivered a commercial hit which a lot of people enjoyed for a variety of reasons.



The cast has also had good things to say about him, so perhaps he'll finally get chance to bring Gotham City Sirens to a live-action setting, reuniting with Margot Robbie in the process.



Keeping Suicide Squad's darker tone and separating this from Harley's big screen adventures would be a smart move, and Jared Leto's Joker could even be brought back. Robbie has exactly the sort of star power HBO Max needs to ensure it puts itself on the map, even with a different director.

The Flash



The Flash has been stuck in developmental hell for pretty much as long as we can remember, but IT: Chapter 2 director Andy Muschietti is now attached and it seems to be gaining momentum.



At this point, the smartest option might be to forget about having the Scarlet Speedster on the big screen and to just go the Green Lantern route by delving into his world in a TV show. Now, there's obviously already a Flash series on The CW, but this would be a big budget effort which is a little more mature and considerably more epic in scale (how about finally adapting Flashpoint?).



Whether it's a series or movie, bringing The Flash to HBO Max would be a good way to make it clear that this streaming service is serious about making the DC Universe a priority for the platform.

"The Snyder Cut"



Look, the odds of Warner Bros. spending the money to actually finish the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League are somewhere between slim and none, especially as it's a movie that sets up a sequel.



However, there are other ways it could live on whether that's as an unfinished film or even an animated adaptation directed by Zack Snyder. The HBO Max Twitter account was trolled by fans who want to see this version of Justice League last night, and it's clear that there's a desire to see this happen.



If the hope is to bring the geek crowd to this streaming platform, highlighting the DC Extended Universe is a must and what better way to do that than finally delivering this fabled Director's Cut?

Which of these movies or TV shows would you most like to see on HBO Max? As always, be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for updates.