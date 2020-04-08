GREEN LANTERN: Ryan Reynolds Shares His Hilarious, Secret "Reynolds Cut" Of The 2011 Movie

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has shared a trailer for the "Reynolds Cut" of 2011's Green Lantern , and you definitely won't want to miss this as it's the weirdest, and funniest, thing you'll see today...

Ryan Reynolds never misses an opportunity to take a shot at Green Lantern, but after poking fun at claims he will appear in the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, the actor has now shared his "Reynolds Cut" of the 2011 movie. Honestly, this might just be the actor's best gag to date!

Kicking off with footage from Deadpool 2 as Reynolds reads the movie's script moments before being shot in the head, there are various funny shots pulled from Green Lantern, while Tom Cruise is super-imposed into the Green Lantern Corps. It ends with Reynolds' version of Hal Jordan meeting the Justice League before he jets back into outer space and the credits roll.

The whole thing is, of course, ridiculous, but it probably does make for a better Green Lantern movie than the one we saw in theaters almost a decade ago.

Thus far, the character has yet to return to the big screen, though a Green Lantern Corps movie is reportedly in development, as is a Green Lantern TV series which is coming to HBO Max. There's been no word on those for a while, unfortunately, but that could change at the upcoming DC FanDome event.

Check out the "Reynolds Cut" of Green Lantern below:

