GREEN LANTERN Stars Ryan Reynolds And Taika Waititi Joke About Starring In The Movie; "Green...What?"

It's hard to picture now, but Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Thor: Ragnarok director once shared the screen in Green Lantern , but both actors claimed ignorance when asked about their history...

Green Lantern certainly has its fair share of fans, but it's often hailed as one of the worst superhero movies of all-time. Star Ryan Reynolds hasn't shied away from poking fun at his involvement in recent years (it was even referenced in Deadpool), but with the actor now reuniting with co-star Taika Waititi in Free Guy, how do they both feel about working together again?

"I've never met him," Reynolds joked when asked about the Avengers: Endgame star. "I still can’t quite figure out how we got him for this. He just sort of said ‘yes’ right away."

Waititi, meanwhile, feigned forgetfulness for what might have been his biggest acting gig to date at the time. "What’s the project you’re talking about? I’ve never heard of it," the Thor: Ragnarok helmer responded. "Green... what?" He did, however, go on to acknowledge Thomas Kalmaku opposite Reynolds' Hal Jordan.

"No, that type of thing is great, because Ryan and I have both got a similar sense of humour in regards to things like that," he explains. "I find it really funny that I did that film. The thing is, it’s like when people shy away from things, and they don’t want to admit they’ve done something, or they don’t ever reference it, I find it worse."

"If an actor is brave enough or comfortable enough in themselves to acknowledge it, and to be self-deprecating, and to own that they have been a part of something that’s been lambasted a bit, then I think that’s great. Because when you can make fun of yourself, then everybody else understands: ‘Oh, we’re all in on the joke’."

"If you pretend it never happened, then it makes it kind of weird and uncomfortable for everyone," he concluded, adding: "I still don’t have any idea what that project is. I’m not entirely sure which one you’re talking about."

With any luck, this next team-up for the actors will be a bigger success, as Free Guy definitely looks like a fun ride. Right now, it's set to be released this December, but who knows whether that will change with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (we certainly hope it doesn't, of course).

Do you guys have fond memories of Green Lantern?