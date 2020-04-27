GREEN LANTERN TV Series Coming To HBO Max Will Be Produced By Comic Book Writer Geoff Johns

We know that Geoff Johns is involved with the Green Lantern Corps movie, but a new listing on his production company's website confirms that he will also be involved with HBO Max's Green Lantern series...

Over the weekend, a new listing on the official website of Mad Ghost Productions, Geoff Johns' production company, confirmed that he will be involved with Green Lantern. The currently untitled series is coming to HBO Max and will be a live-action show which is rumoured to be tied to the long overdue Green Lantern Corps movie (which Johns has also been linked to).

A very brief description was also on the website, but it reveals absolutely nothing beyond the obvious: "The first live-action series delving into the Green Lantern universe."

While we've known from the start that Greg Berlanti and Berlanti Productions will be working on Green Lantern, when WarnerMedia announced the series last October, there was no mention of Johns of Mad Ghost Productions. Clearly, he's been added as a producer since then.

The website still has Green Lantern Corps listed along with the same synopsis - "[The] film will feature Hal Jordan and John Stewart..." - but there's been no word on that for a while now.

As for the Green Lantern TV series, this reveal from Mad Ghost Productions comes with some artwork which has clearly been lifted from the comic books and is by artist Alex Ross. However, with no face in sight, it's hard not to wonder whether this is a hint about the show boasting a new lead!

