SCRUBS And KICK-ASS 2 Star Donald Faison Wants To Play GREEN LANTERN In The Arrowverse

Scrubs star Donald Faison is no stranger to comic book movies after playing Doctor Gravity in Kick-Ass 2 , and he's now expressed an interest in joining the Arrowverse as a Green Lantern. Check it out...

On the latest episode of the Scrubs podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach and Donald, The Flash star Tom Cavanagh was a guest and spoke about playing Reverse-Flash in the DC Arrowverse.

Talk soon turned to that shared world's showrunner and executive producer, Greg Berlanti, and Donald Faison made it clear that there's one role, in particular, he would like to be considered for.

"I think Green Lantern needs to be in this," he started. "There are so many [characters] that are in the Lantern Corps. I think that's one character that would be a lot of fun to play. There's so many people in the DC Universe, but if I had a choice, and they were willing to do it, I would love to be Green Lantern."

Faison is no stranger to genre fare after starring in Kick-Ass 2 and Star Wars: Resistance, and it's not remotely difficult to imagine him suiting up as a Green Lantern (even if it's not John Stewart) on one of The CW's Arrowverse shows. Of course, with Berlanti developing a live-action Green Lantern TV series for HBO Max, there are countless characters Faison could pick from there.

Listening to the podcast, it's clear that the Scrubs alum is a legitimate fan, and we definitely wouldn't say no to seeing him get the chance to play a version of Green Lantern in the Arrowverse.

Check out Cavanagh's appearance on Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach and Donald below:

