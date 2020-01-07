GOTG Director James Gunn Reveals The One Line Marvel Asked Him To Cut From The Movie

James Gunn has previously mentioned one of Drax's lines that Marvel Studios asked him to cut from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, and the director has now elaborated on the scene in question...

Marvel Studios generally likes to keep things family-friendly in The MCU, but there have been a couple of occasions when a scene or line of dialogue pushed the boundaries a little. James Gunn, in particular, seems to have been given a bit more leeway with his Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but there was one joke that the studio asked the director to remove from the first film.

Gunn has referenced this before, but when asked to elaborate during a recent Twitter Q&A, the filmmaker revealed the line in question.

It turns out the scene with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) discussing the former's home planet of Earth was originally supposed to end with another zinger from the Kylosian Destroyer.

On two occasions - once in Slither & once in Guardians Vol 1, I took out something (two shots in Slither, one line in Vol 1) that I really didn't want to. But I did that as a way to compromise, because the studios had been so good at letting me "get my way." — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 29, 2020 (in movie) Quill: I come from a planet of outlaws, Billy the Kid, Bonnie & Clyde, John Stamos.

Drax: Sounds like a place that I would like to visit.

Quill: Cool.

(cut) Drax: And kill many people there. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 29, 2020

The line really doesn't seem that controversial - especially when you consider this movie also contained Quill's Jackson Pollack joke - but it seems even a comedic allusion to mass murder was simply a bit much for the Disney-owned studio.

Gunn says he didn't want to alter the gag, but relented as “a way to compromise, because the studios had been so good at letting me ‘get my way.'” The scene still works as more of a bonding moment for the two characters, but we reckon that final line would have taken it to an hilarious new level.