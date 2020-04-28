GOTG Star Karen Gillan And WESTWORLD's Aaron Paul Sign On For New Sci-Fi Thriller, DUAL

Karen Gillan ( Guardians of the Galaxy, Jumanji ) and Aaron Paul ( Westworld, Breaking Bad ) have signed on to co-star in a new high-concept sci-fi thriller called Dual . Find out more after the jump...

Guardians of the Galaxy actress Karen Gillan and Westworld's Aaron Paul are set to play the leads in a new sci-fi thriller called Dual, which will also star Beulah Koale, Martha Kelly and Batman v Superman actor Jesse Eisenberg.

The premise sounds like a doozy: Gillan will play a terminally ill woman who decides to have herself cloned to ease the pain of her passing for her friends and family. But when she makes a miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone (also played by Gillan) decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death.

There are no details on who Paul or the other cast members will play.

The movie will be written and directed by The Art of Self Defense helmer Riley Stearns, who will also produce alongside XYZ Films. The project, which is currently scheduled to shoot later this summer (that's obviously subject to change), is expected to be for sale at the agency-led virtual Cannes market.

There's not a whole lot more to report for the time being, but Dual certainly sounds like a very interesting concept, and the cast is top notch.

Keep an eye on CBM for updates.