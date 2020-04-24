GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Concept Art Reveals Gamora's Original, Marvel Studios-Approved Design

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared an early design for Gamora which was initially approved by filmmaker James Gunn before he changed his mind and wanted something a little simpler!

None of us were entirely sure what the Guardians of the Galaxy would look like when they made the leap from the comic books to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after the initial concept art revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con was nearly 100% comic accurate!

They were eventually redesigned by Marvel Studios, but concept artist Andy Park has revealed that Gamora orignally had a much different, officially approved appearance.

As Park explains in his Instagram post, this very different version of Gamora has more markings on her face than Zoe Saldana's badass warrior, but filmmaker James Gunn wanted something simpler, so that's why changes were made before the character made it to the big screen.

This design is definitely eye-catching, but is it better than what ended up in Guardians of the Galaxy?

