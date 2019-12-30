 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Concept Art Reveals Some Mind-Blowing Alternate Takes On The Space-Faring Heroes
Guardians of the Galaxy Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Concept Art Reveals Some Mind-Blowing Alternate Takes On The Space-Faring Heroes

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Concept Art Reveals Some Mind-Blowing Alternate Takes On The Space-Faring Heroes

In this newly revealed concept art from James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy, we get to see some very weird alternate takes on characters like Star-Lord, Gamora, and Yondu, along with a number of keyfram

Josh Wilding | 12/30/2019
Filed Under: "Guardians of the Galaxy"
No one really expected much from Guardians of the Galaxy when it was released back in 2014 but it massively exceeded expectations and opened the door to a new, cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Things would never be the same again for this shared world after our trip into outer space but this gallery of concept art reveals just how different the movie's heroes could have looked. From comic accurate takes on Gamora to unrecognisable versions of Star-Lord and Yondu, it's clear that a lot of crazy ideas were considered.

We also have keyframes depicting a number of big moments along with some must-see alien and spaceship designs which shed some light on how this cosmic adventure was created.

There's a lot here to delve into, so to check out this newly revealed Guardians of the Galaxy concept art, simply hit the "View List" button below. 

Rshvriis o
 
Czwzzfqx o
 
Zxt8sds9 o
 
L5tfnybc o
 
1eqsstv5 o
 
Zskob186 o
 
P6drkrku o
 
A1mpk9tg o
 
Ekhmtmzt o
 
Leifyve9 o
 
Ggrslhjr o
 
Fepwxajy o
 
Yoznr0q6 o
 
Eiir83hs o
 
7idgjdiu o
 
Uhebj9lh o
 
17y3njrz o
 
K5noqzhy o
 
Kwgjf9ha o
 
Dkmb4gia o
 
Tnm0djxe o
 
A3bfadfw o
 
8z6r4je7 o
 
Vsprdbpe o
 
Jcsxbmq4 o
 
Qi6rqrgq o
 
Whczt4o4 o
 
Kkiwdr85 o
 
Jvcen048 o
 
Ymcwi4hh o
 
Widehzdf o
 
M2u9pgv5 o
 
Ruuikeur o
 
H2gafmr2 o
 
6o6dsrka o
 
Pvkvoxeq o
 
Bpwkc6ab o
 
Axilzwqj o
 
Ciknuchm o
 
6m6zw50t o
 
Jox0y1re o
 
2m9o0pn0 o
 
Jnfda52z o
 
Wqusmkwc o
 
Ny2fcb4o o
 
Mkvzhyyx o
 
Qo9yx3xf o
 
Nqmlbfny o
 
Qvknbcrj o
 
Minwzmca o
 
88t6bxhl o
 
Gi6fgrji o
 
N87fvuih o
 
Ma2uzw49 o
 
2al1i1ma o
 
Bnxf19wc o
 
Pnrf6qy1 o
 
Ojwcmjrl o
 
A3chdac7 o
 
Ix5kpgoj o
 
8eelojxh o
 
Nryruuwh o
 
Svx3muhz o
 
Qz8vthgb o
 
Hlzzpgyl o
 
7agmajvh o
 
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...