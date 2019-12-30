GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Concept Art Reveals Some Mind-Blowing Alternate Takes On The Space-Faring Heroes

No one really expected much from Guardians of the Galaxy
when it was released back in 2014 but it massively exceeded expectations and opened the door to a new, cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Things would never be the same again for this shared world after our trip into outer space but this gallery of concept art reveals just how different the movie's heroes could have looked. From comic accurate takes on Gamora to unrecognisable versions of Star-Lord and Yondu, it's clear that a lot of crazy ideas were considered.
We also have keyframes depicting a number of big moments along with some must-see alien and spaceship designs which shed some light on how this cosmic adventure was created.
There's a lot here to delve into, so to check out this newly revealed Guardians of the Galaxy
concept art, simply hit the "View List" button below.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]