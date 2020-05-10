GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Explains Why The MCU's Star-Lord Doesn't Have Element Guns

Peter Quill's Element Guns are a staple of his comic book adventures, but we've never seen them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn explains why not...

In the comic books, Peter Quill's Element Guns are a staple of his comic book adventures as Star-Lord, but they've never been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As you'll likely know, they give the hero the power to summon wind, fire, water, and lightning, a goofy idea, but one that's led to a lot of memorable moments over the years.

Recently, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was asked by a fan on social media why he decided against using them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Explaining that he believes they would have been "one weird thing too many," the filmmaker noted that he's a big fan of the guns in the comic books but, "An audience can only take so much new science fiction stuff explained to them in a two-hour film." That's a valid point, and it's not exactly like Star-Lord has missed them too much on the big screen.

Gunn would later point out that introducing them without an explanation wouldn't make much sense.

Do you agree? Check out the writer and director's comments in full below:

