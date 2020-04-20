GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Shares Meredith Quill’s Complete "Awesome Mix"

We've enjoyed seeing Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) dance his way through several tunes from the "Awesome Mix" left to him by his late mother Meredith Quill, & James Gunn has now shared the full thing on Spotify.

James Gunn recently promised to share some unused tracks from the "Awesome Mix" Star-Lord frequently listened (and danced) to in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and he's now made good on his word.

The director posted Meredith Quill's playlist in its entirety to his Spotify today, allowing fans to hear some of the tunes from Peter's late mother's mix that didn't make it into either of the first two films.

"Today I added Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for you to enjoy," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "This is part of the list of songs Meredith Quill loved that I chose the songs for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol’s 1 and 2 soundtracks from."

The filmmaker added that he didn't initially intend to share these songs as he may still use them in future movies, but that the need "for all of us to have some joyousness in these difficult times outweighs all that."

Have a listen to the playlist at the link below, and let us know what you think. Would you like to hear any of these tunes in GOTG Vol. 3?