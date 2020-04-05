GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Editor On What Makes Marvel Studios Different

Distinguished editor Craig Wood (Pirates of the Caribbean, Guardians of the Galaxy) talks about the different experience of working for the producers at Marvel Studios, and what he thinks of the process.

Craig Wood is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand film editors, especially in the realm of action movies. Having a career-spanning relationship with director Gore Verbinski, including the first three PiraPiratestes of the Caribbean movies, he has edited such other fare as Tomorrowland, The Great Wall, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, besides his work for Marvel Studios.

Marvel is known to have their own sets of film editors (Jeffrey Ford, Dan Lebental), music composers (Michael Giacchino) and other crew members (cinematographer Ben Davis, production designer Charles Wood) who have done multiple movies for the studio, for multiple directors, making it clear that it’s the studio, moreso than the director, making the choice to bring them back and work with them again.

Wood himself became one of these by not only working on the Guardians of the Galaxy films for James Gunn, but also Ant-Man and the Wasp for Peyton Reed, and the upcoming Eternals for Chloe Zhao. Post-rpduction no the latter is currently on pause due to the VOCID-19 outbreak, but will hopefully resume soon.

Wood sat down for an interview recently. One topic that came up was how a film editor forms such a relationship with the studio heads.

“Marvel is sort of unlike other studios,in that once the director delivers their director’s cut, those three producers, Kevin [Feige], Victoria [Alonso], and Lou[is D’esposito], become extremely involved. Much more involved than normal studio executives. And, I’ve got to say, on the first Guardians, I was wary of that, but it proved to be so much fun with them, and creatively so rewarding, that I just love it!"

It’s clear Marvel Studios is heavily involved every step of the way, making sure the movie’s being made their way. While it seems like it would lead to a power struggle and strained relations with directors, Marvel seems to have maintained good relations with the ones it’s worked with, including James Gunn, although some, like the recent Scott Derrickson, have walked away over creative differences.

Check out the full interview below. The topic in question comes up at the 18:18 mark.