GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 Director James Gunn Just "Confirmed" An Adorable Baby Groot Theory

No one has fully solved the big Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg, but filmmaker James Gunn just confirmed a gloriously cute fan theory about his 2017 sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 !

James Gunn is a big fan of Easter Eggs, and he's been teasing fans for years about the one that's hidden somewhere in Guardians of the Galaxy. Oddly, the filmmaker claims part of it has been revealed, but has provided little in the way of clues in helping us solve the entire thing.

There is, however, one fan theory that Gunn is fully on board with, even if it was created by a 7-year-old fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

When a fan reached out to the director on Twitter to ask if the pot Baby Groot is eating his sweets out of in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the same one he was grown in, Gunn responded with an emphatic, "I like that theory, so let's say yes. And you can tell your 7-year-old she invented it."

It's a pretty wonderful theory when you stop and think about it, and a legitimate surprise that it's not been suggested before. It's out there now, though, and officially canon thanks to Gunn's response.

