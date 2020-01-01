GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 Concept Art Reveals More Zany New Alternate Character Designs

After Guardians of the Galaxy
surprised everyone by being awesome, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the sequel. Titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
, the movie finally shed some light on Star-Lord's father while also introducing new characters like the original Guardians, Mantis, Ego, and the endlessly adorable Baby Groot.
All of them and more are included in this newly surfaced gallery of concept art from James Gunn's movie, as we get to see some weird and wonderful new takes on Vol. 2
's eclectic cast!
From an alternate colour scheme for Star-Lord to totally new takes on Mantis and Taserface (not to mention the monstrous Abilisk that opened the movie), there's an awful lot here to delve into and if you enjoyed this Marvel Studios release, then you definitely need to check out this concept art.
To do so, all you guys have to do is click on the "View List" button down below.
