GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 Director James Gunn Tells Fans Where To Find TONS Of Easter Eggs

During yesterday evening's live Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Director's Commentary, filmmaker James Gunn told fans where they should be looking in the sequel for what he calls "TONS" of Easter Eggs!

Guardians of the Galaxy's secret Easter Egg has only been partially unearthed, but it's beginning to look like Vol. 2 has some surprises of its own.

Yesterday evening, writer and director James Gunn held a live Director's Commentary for the sequel on Twitter, and pointed to one scene, in particular, including some big Easter Eggs. As you can see in the Tweet embedded below, the scene revealing that Ego the Living Planet had murdered hundreds, or perhaps thousands, of his children is said to be full of them!

As those skulls are all alien in appearance, we're going to go ahead and bet that some of them belong to characters from not only the Marvel Comics Universe, but other sci-fi franchises to boot. Each time Ego met one of his children, he took on a different form, so perhaps he was once a Wampa or Klingon.

We're going to need a magnifying glass to find these, that's for sure, but fans online are already scouring through this sequence to find out what they might have missed on previous viewings.

