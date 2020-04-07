GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2: James Gunn Says Stan Lee's Cameo Was Inspired By Fan Theories

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 featured the big reveal that Stan "The Man" Lee's cameos were a result of him working for The Watchers, and director James Gunn has now revealed how fans inspired that...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 featured a lot of awesome moments, but the late, great Stan "The Man" Lee meeting with The Watchers really stood out. The legendary comic book creator could be seen conversing with the Watchers as he recounted some of his past cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For years, fans speculated that Lee himself might be a Watcher in this shared world, but Vol. 2 credited him as a "Watcher Informant."

Now, writer and director James Gunn has confirmed that the speculation from fans is what ultimately inspired his decision to write Lee into that scene. "Stan Lee's connection to the Watchers in Vol. 2 was definitely inspired by fan theories," he confirms in the Tweet below responding to a fan.

Sadly, Lee's final cameo in the MCU was Captain Marvel as he passed away before being able to shoot anything for Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. His legacy will be remembered forever, though, and Marvel Studios has since found a number of ways to pay homage to his work.

Check out Gunn's comments in full below:

