GOTG VOL. 2 Actors Sylvester Stallone And Michael Rosenbaum Expected To Return For VOL. 3

Although it certainly doesn't sound like anything is set in stone, Michael Rosenbaum believes "the plan" is for himself and Sylvester Stallone to reprise their brief Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 roles...

Sylvester Stallone had a small, but memorable role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Stakar Ogord/Starhawk, and he returned right at the end of the movie with some of the other original Guardians, including Michael Rosenbaum's Martinex.

We haven't seen or heard about any of those characters since, but it was always assumed that they would return to The MCU at some point. Now, Rosenbaum has revealed that, as far as he knows, the plan is for himself and Stallone (and presumably the rest of the crew) to reprise their roles for GOTG Vol. 3.

"I think [Gunn's] plan is for us to come back so I just don't know how," the former Smallville actor told ComicBook.com. "I think that was the plan all along...you're going to see these guys in the end credits. Why bring Stallone on alone just to be in such a small part? You kind of want to see what he does, I mean I don't know how you wouldn't."

Rosenbaum also recalled an amusing story about the time he asked Stallone about potentially returning for the next installment.

"He's like, 'You're asking me, like I know?' I'm like, 'You're Stallone.' He goes, 'Look, we're in the credits, why wouldn't they bring us back?' I go, 'That's what I'm saying.' He's like, 'I'm not James Gunn, James can do what he wants but look, if I was James Gunn, I'd put us in the movie.' I'm like, 'Thanks, Stallone, thank you.'"

It would be a shame if we didn't see Rosenbaum and Stallone - not to mention Michelle Yeoh (Aleta Agord), Ving Rhames (Charlie-27), and Miley Cyrus (Mainframe) - get to make a bigger impact in the MCU, so hopefully they do get to reprise their roles for Vol 3.

UPDATE: Director James Gunn has taken to Twitter to clarify Rosenbaum's comments, and it doesn't sound like they'll necessarily be back in the next movie after all.