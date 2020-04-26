GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Filmed An R-Rated Version Of Yondu's Mary Poppins Line

"I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!" is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most memorable lines, and filmmaker James Gunn has revealed an alternate, R-Rated version which didn't make it into the final cut!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 included several iconic moments, but Yondu declaring, "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!" is somewhere near the top of the list. However, when writer and director James Gunn was recently hosting a live director's commentary for the sequel, he revealed plans for an R-Rated version of the line which didn't make it into theaters. Thanks, Disney!

"'I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!' Is the most quoted line to me from the Guardians [along] with 'We are Groot,'" Gunn wrote on Twitter. "I also have Rooker saying 'I'm Mary Poppins, mother[frick]ers!'"

Gunn and Rooker have collaborated on a number of films over the years, including Slither, The Belko Experiment, and Brightburn. Next up for the filmmaker and the actor is The Suicide Squad, though no official details have been shared about who the actor is going to play in the reboot.

Given their part collaborations, we can no doubt expect something unique, and Gunn has probably mined the comic books to find a role for his friend which is every bit as memorable as Yondu.

