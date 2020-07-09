GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 Star Elizabeth Debicki Hopes To Return To The MCU As Ayesha

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 featured Elizabeth Debicki in a memorable role as Ayesha - Adam Warlock's creator - and the Tenet star has now opened up on the possibility of reprising the role...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 featured a number of villains, but Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha was undeniably memorable. Pursuing the team throughout pretty much the entire sequel, she appeared in one of the many post-credits scenes hell-bent on revenge. It was for that reason she decided to create "Adam," a character better known to comic book fans as Adam Warlock.

The hope is that he will be part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though if we're getting Adam, Ayesha surely can't be too far behind! Talking to ComicBook.com to promote Tenet, Debicki made it clear she would love to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I want to. I love [Ayesha]. I actually really, really loved playing her, and I loved making that movie and working with everybody and James, and it was a really fun job for me. So I hope so. I, sometimes I just think about her golden throne and her golden dress, just waiting somewhere in the wings. I would love, even if I just sort of scooch on for a second. I mean, I would love to come back."

While her role would likely be a supporting one, it would definitely be great seeing more of Ayesha as there's clearly a story to be told there, particularly after she played a key role in creating "Adam."

We'll have to wait and see, but with the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 done (barring any revisions to help it fit further into the MCU's timeline), we may get to find out sooner rather than later!