GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Director James Gunn Assures Fans The Movie Hasn't Been Delayed

Despite rumours claiming that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed, writer and director James Gunn has now made it clear that fans don't need to worry as the threequel remains on track...

Had Disney not fired James Gunn (albeit briefly), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would have been among the 2020 releases delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, his time away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe means he was able to take the helm of The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros., and that's still on track for a 2021 debut in theaters.

Earlier this week, Gunn debunked a big Poison Ivy rumour about his DC Comics adaptation, and he's now taken to Twitter to make it clear that, no, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has not been delayed.

"I can confirm that the plans for when we're filming [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] [and] when it's being released have not changed at all over the past year & a half or so," he said. "Any rumors otherwise are false. I appreciate your caution!"

The movie still doesn't have a release date, and it wasn't outside the realm of possibility that production could be postponed thanks to everything that's going on in the world. As of now, things are clearly still on track, but it's definitely too soon to say that things won't change in the coming months.

Regardless, this is a positive update, and you can find Gunn's comments in full below:

