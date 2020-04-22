GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Director James Gunn Has Already Selected Most Of The Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently shared a lengthy soundtrack for his first two Marvel movies, and the filmmaker has now revealed that he's chosen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 's songs!

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies boasted awesome, award-winning soundtracks, and filmmaker James Gunn recently shared a lengthy list of tracks he considers for both films.

Unfortunately, even though Gunn hinted that some of those songs could be used in future projects, he's not willing to give anything away about his plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After being asked by a fan whether he can share any of those, the writer and director refused, but confirmed that he has chosen the songs for that movie "for the most part."

With no confirmed release date, it's likely to be a long time before we get to dance along with these heroic A-Holes, though the expectation is that the movie will be released in 2022/2023.

The latter seems like the most realistic possibility, however, and given what's happening in the world right now with the coronavirus (COVID-19), it could even slip well beyond that. Marvel Studios's Phase 4 slate has already been hit by significant delays, and those could worsen depending on how things play out for Hollywood productions in the months to come.

