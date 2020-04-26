GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Gamora/Mantis Fan Theory Debunked By Filmmaker James Gunn

Like any Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is shrouded in secrecy, but writer and director James Gunn has debunked a huge fan theory about plans for Mantis and Gamora in his upcoming sequel!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Mantis has the ability to read and affect people's emotions, and ever since fans were introduced to a new version of Gamora in Avengers: Endgame, there's been speculation that her memories can be restored by her fellow Guardian of the Galaxy.

If that's going to happen, it will be in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and not Thor: Love and Thunder, a movie the team is rumored to be making a cameo appearance in.

Unfortunately, Gunn has made it clear that restoring Gamora's memories won't be that simple. In fact, it doesn't sound like she will be getting them back at all, and if she does, we won't have Mantis to thank. Her powers don't work like that, so we're all left to hope that the spark of romance between Star-Lord and Gamora can be reignited in another way a few years from now.

In the meantime, Gunn is working on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros., and likely not giving too much thought to the Guardians, especially as his screenplay has been written for some time.

