GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3: Sean Gunn's Kraglin Will Have A Much Larger Role In The Threequel

During a recent Q&A, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn confirmed that Sean Gunn's Kraglin will have a larger role in the threequel after receiving more screentime in 2017's Vol. 2 ...

Sean Gunn has played Rocket during all of his big screen appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Bradley Cooper provides the voice after the fact), but after making a cameo as Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy, he was given a slightly bigger, more memorable, role in 2017's Vol. 2.

Unfortunately, the actor's return as Kraglin ended up being cut from Avengers: Endgame, so we're now anticipating seeing Gunn reprise the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, the film's writer and director (and Sean's bother) James Gunn was asked if we can expect to see more of the late Yondu's right-hand-man in the highly anticipated threequel, and he responded with a simple: "Yes." That doesn't exactly tell us much, but it is confirmation that we'll see more of Kraglin in this highly anticipated adventure.

Another interesting response from Gunn saw him address rumours that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to feature a love interest for Rocket (Lylla) and Drax's daughter Kamaria.

As you can see below, the filmmaker responds with a simple, "Guess we'll have to wait and see." That doesn't tell us much, but fans are already speculating that those rumours must be correct!

