GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Will Feature A Death Promises Writer And Director James Gunn

James Gunn is busy putting the finishing touches to The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC, but the filmmaker has just dropped a bombshell about his plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 !

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn't have a release date, but the anticipation is that it will arrive in theaters in 2022 or 2023. The team is expected to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder before then, but it's a longer wait than expected, and one we can blame on Disney for firing James Gunn!

He's been busy working on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, but Marvel Studios won him back, and the third Guardians of the Galaxy film is now next for the filmmaker.

Recently, Gunn held a live Instagram Q&A with fans, and was asked by a fan whether someone will die in the movie. His response? "Yes." You might think that's a big spoiler for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after Groot and Yondu's shocking ends in the first two films, but perhaps it's to be expected after Gunn's recent comments about how deaths help up the stakes in his films.

With rumors swirling that Rocket's origin story will be explored in this third chapter, there's been a great deal of speculation that his story could come to an end, but there's nothing to say this will be a major character, and even if some unnamed goon is going to be killed off, Gunn would be lying to fans here!

However, as if we weren't already anxious enough about the film, we now have to fret about the A-Holes too.

