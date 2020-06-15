GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Will Likely Be James Gunn's Last And VOL. 4 Would Feature A New Team

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has explained that the third film is likely to be his last, while a potential Vol. 4 would probably feature a different team of cosmic superheroes!

It was once reported that James Gunn was being eyed to oversee an entire slate of cosmic films for Marvel Studios, and it's uncertain how much those plans changed after he was fired by Disney. Thankfully, he's been re-enlisted for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond that is a mystery.

In an impromptu Q&A with fans on Instagram, Gunn was asked if Vol. 3 will be the last Guardians movie or whether there's hope for another film revolving around this iconic team of A-Holes.

"It's probably my last one," he confirmed, "and probably the last with the current team. But you never know!" If Gunn gives the characters definitive endings or, God forbid, kills them off, then it makes sense for a potential Vol. 4 to boast an entirely different roster of cosmic superheroes.

Marvel Studios is unlikely to leave these characters on the shelf forever, however, and Kevin Feige is bound to want to get back into business with Gunn before too long. Unfortunately (or fortunately), the filmmaker is likely to be courted by Warner Bros. following The Suicide Squad.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 still doesn't have a confirmed release date, so it could be a little too soon to start thinking about when Vol. 4 will arrive in theaters.

