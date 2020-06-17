X-MEN: FIRST CLASS Star Kevin Bacon Shares Reaction To GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY References

According to Star-Lord, Footloose is the greatest movie ever made, and Kevin Bacon has now shared his reaction to the references made to him in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War ...

Guardians of the Galaxy included a lot of great Pop Culture references, but Star-Lord's love of both Kevin Bacon and Footloose (which he deems the greatest movie ever made) really resonated with fans. There's been an expectation that the actor will actually end up making a cameo appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, especially after working with James Gunn on Super.

Time will tell whether that's something we see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (surely Peter Quill tracked down Bacon while he was back on Earth in Avengers: Endgame?), but during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the X-Men: First Class star shared his thoughts on those references.

"Well, I mean, there was the mention in Guardians which I thought was pretty amazing," he explained. "I didn't really know anything about it and then I went and sat in the movie theater and somebody just said to me, 'Have you seen that movie yet?' I said, 'No, I'm going but I haven't seen it yet.' I'm sitting in the movie theater and I'm thinking, 'Wow, that's some shout out!'"

Those mentions in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War have certainly helped cement Bacon as one of those iconic actors, and while he's flown under the radar in many ways these past few years, another big blockbuster role feels like it could be around the corner for him (just look at the resurgence of Keanu Reeves following the release of John Wick).

Regardless, Bacon will always have a fan in Star-Lord, and that's not pretty damn awesome...