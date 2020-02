MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION Voice Cast Headlined By STAR WARS Legend Mark Hamill As Skeletor

Netflix has revealed the full voice cast for their upcoming original anime series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation , which will feature Mark Hamill as the voice of Skeletor and Chris Wood as He-Man!

Netflix and Mattel Television have finally revealed the full voice cast of their upcoming original anime series,, which has Kevin Smith (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) onboard as showrunner and executive producer.The cast will feature a number of familiar voices, including Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl) as Prince Adam/He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as King Randor/Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic) as Tri-Klops , Alan Oppenheimer () as Moss Man, Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Accepted) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (The Flash) as Scare Glow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy () as Mer-Man and Harley Quinn Smith (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.While a trailer should be with us sometime in the not-so-distant future, the series is said to pickup shortly after the events of the original '80s seriesand center on resolving the unresolved plot lines from that show, leading up to what may just be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor.