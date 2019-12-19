New HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE CGI Animated Series Coming To Netflix
We found out back in August that Kevin Smith was working on a new 2D He-Man animated series for Netflix that would serve as a follow-up to the original '80s show, and it's now been announced that the streaming giant is also developing a CGI Masters of the Universe reboot.
Netflix has announced that a new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe CGI animated series is on the way, which will be an entirely separate project to Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation.
This second series Will "reimagine the Masters of the Universe classic tale with all-new storylines and a fresh take on the iconic characters," The show is being executive produced by Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League), Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation), Jeff Matsuda (The Batman), Susan Corbin (Voltron), and Arrow’s Bryan Q Miller.
Check out the official synopsis below, along with some key art featuring He-Man calling down the power of Grayskull, and the evil Skeletor.
“On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?
