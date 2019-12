New HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE CGI Animated Series Coming To Netflix

Netflix has announced that a new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe CGI animated series is on the way, which will be an entirely separate project to Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation .

“On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?

We found out back in August that Kevin Smith was working on a new 2Danimated series for Netflix that would serve as a follow-up to the original '80s show, and it's now been announced that the streaming giant is also developing a CGIreboot.This second series Will "reimagine the Masters of the Universe classic tale with all-new storylines and a fresh take on the iconic characters," The show is being executive produced by Adam Bonnett), Christopher Keenan (), Rob David (), Jeff Matsuda (), Susan Corbin (), and’s Bryan Q Miller.Check out the official synopsis below, along with some key art featuring He-Man calling down the power of Grayskull, and the evil Skeletor.