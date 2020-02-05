The Trailer For The Final Season Of SHE-RA AND THE PRINCESSES OF POWER Is Here

Dreamworks' reboot of the popular 80's cartoon She-Ra is nearing its end on Netflix, and we finally have a trailer to show just how high the stakes are for everyone this time around.
When season 4 left off, we saw Adora destroy her magic-sword after learning the horrific truth that it had been used as a world-destroying weapon. Now, she feels powerless to help and protect The Rebellion, thus leaving Hordak Prime, who has imprisoned both Glimmer & Catra, to wage war on Etheria.
How will Adora save Etheria from Hordak Prime's invasion? No sword means no She-Ra, after all. We'll just have to wait and see when the final season premieres on May 15.
Check out the trailer below:
