The Trailer For The Final Season Of SHE-RA AND THE PRINCESSES OF POWER Is Here

Season 5 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power looks to make things even crazier than ever before with Hordak Prime arriving on Etheria. Will the princesses win in the end? Check out the first trailer...

Dreamworks' reboot of the popular 80's cartoon She-Ra is nearing its end on Netflix, and we finally have a trailer to show just how high the stakes are for everyone this time around.

When season 4 left off, we saw Adora destroy her magic-sword after learning the horrific truth that it had been used as a world-destroying weapon. Now, she feels powerless to help and protect The Rebellion, thus leaving Hordak Prime, who has imprisoned both Glimmer & Catra, to wage war on Etheria.

How will Adora save Etheria from Hordak Prime's invasion? No sword means no She-Ra, after all. We'll just have to wait and see when the final season premieres on May 15.

Check out the trailer below: