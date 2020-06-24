RUN WITH THE HUNTED Star Ron Perlman Reveals Why He Said No To Returning As HELLBOY In The Reboot - EXCLUSIVE

Talking to us to promote his new movie Run With The Hunted , the legendary Ron Perlman revealed that he was contacted to reprise the role of Hellboy in the reboot, and explains why he ultimately said no...

Run With The Hunted is set to be released On Demand on Friday, June 26, and revolves around Oscar, a young boy who commits a noble murder and is forced to run away from his rural hometown, leaving behind his best friend, Loux. 15 years later, he has forgotten his past and become the leader of a band of lost children, and Loux takes it upon herself to find the boy who saved her life.

It's a terrific film, and well worth checking out this weekend (you can watch the trailer below). While we had star Ron Perlman on the phone to discuss his role as Birdie, we obviously had to ask about Hellboy 3, and quizzed the actor on whether he thinks the way last year's reboot bombed has closed the door on him and Guillermo del Toro ever returning for that unmade third instalment.

David Harbour took on the title role in Hellboy, but Perlman told us that he was actually offered the chance to return as Big Red, but declined because Del Toro wasn't going to be behind the camera!

"The only thing that's stopping the third Hellboy film is the fact that Guillermo [del Toro] is one of the busiest guys in the business," the actor told us. "He couldn't do it with all the stuff he's got lined up even if wanted to. The two films had nothing to do with one another."

"The reboot was something I had the opportunity to participate in and decided that the only version of Hellboy I'm interested in is the one I do with Guillermo and so in walking away from it, I truly walked away from it, and haven't seen it or heard much about it," Perlman added. "I wished them well, but it was not in my bailiwick."

We don't know when exactly Perlman was offered the chance to return, but it's definitely interesting that the studio initially wanted him back as Hellboy, and that certainly would have led to there being a lot more goodwill around Neil Marshall's reboot.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the door is closed (perhaps slightly ajar) on Hellboy 3 for now, but stranger things have happened...

Run With The Hunted is available On Demand on Friday, June 26, 2020.

