A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET Exclusive Interview With Legendary Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund

We chatted with Robert Englund a few months back about his role in A Shivering Truth and he opened up about playing Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street. Listen to what the actor had to say below!

Cartoon Network's Adult Swim has been rolling out the animated content as always. 2020 has seen new and returning series such as The Shivering Truth, Yolo: Crystal Fantasy, Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, and JJ Villard.

We've been helping promote the fun adult animated series for the network, and in the process, have been bringing you great interviews with the creators and talent of these shows for months now. We've shared our chats with Seth Green (Family Guy), Matthew Senreich (Robot Chicken), Vernon Chatman (The Shivering Truth), Matt Maiellaro (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Mary Spender (12 oz. Mouse), Michael Cusack (Bushworld Adventures), Tod Manojlovic (Yolo: Crystal Fantasy), and the creator of JJ Villard's Fairy Tales himself.

Though we had shared a lot of our audio chats with the talent over the past couple of months when we previously shared our chat with Robert Englund, who lends his voice to JJ Villard's Fairy Tales for a couple of characters, the actor is best known, however, for his role as Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Since we only shared the transcript of our chat with the legendary actor before, we thought you guys might like to hear the audio conversation now that the first season of the new series has come to an end.

We spoke with Robert about his career as Freddy, what it was like to do his own makeup, Rick and Morty's Scary Terry, along with much, much more that horror fans will love to check out.

If you're interested in hearing the audio portion of our chat with Robert Englund, click the podcast player below! We also included our audio interview with the Emmy-winning creator of the new series JJ Villard's Fairy Tales, where we discuss his casting of Robert and other horror icons in the animated series.

Joe: I want to say it is an absolute honor to speak with you. You are a household name, a horror icon, and without a doubt, one of the best character actors to ever grace the big screen. I want to thank you for the influence you have had on the horror genre and films in general. I'm curious, how did you originally become involved with A Nightmare on Elm Street?

Robert Englund: Well, you know that's that great happy accident that happens to an actor's career. You know, as a child, I was obsessed with Lon Chaney, the man of a thousand faces; I discovered him in an old coffee table book. And I think I kind of loved effects makeup back in the day. I loved the episode called Ugly Woman on Twilight Zone, where she's actually beautiful, and everybody thinks she's ugly, and everybody else has a pig nose.

Some of those things get deeply buried when you become a professional actor, and I was doing a lot of Shakespeare and the classics in avant-garde theater for years, and I sort of suppressed all of that. But I realized about ten years ago that some of my latent childhood fanboy stuff kind of went into my decision when I said yes to Wes Craven.

Coming from the Union, a big requirement is that you do your own makeup. Now especially great theaters like the Stratford Theatre in Ontario, Canada, or the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis and Lincoln Center in New York. Along with costumers, they have some makeup people with wigs and hairpieces, but basically, you have to do your own makeup unless it's something that's really tricky like Phantom of the Opera, and then you can get somebody to help you apply it.

So I always kind of looked forward to that challenge and I sort of was into that because of my childhood fanboy love of horror and fantasy and science fiction.

What do you guys think of these comments from Robert Englund? Share your thoughts with us down below, and be sure to check out the trailer and synopsis for JJ Villard's Fairy Tales!







A new, twisted, fun take on the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales like Cinderella and Snow White. The charm and cuteness of the original stories remain, but now they've been updated and packaged into a ball of raw, visceral, gross weirdness.

The animated quarter-hour series is created, and executive produced by JJ Villard (King Star King) and produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Voice talent this season includes Linda Blair, Warwick Davis, Robert Englund, Corey Feldman, Alan Oppenheimer, Jennifer Tilly, and Villard himself among others.

In the premiere episode titled, “Boypunzel,” a long haired boy is trapped in a tower by a witch.

Fans can catch up on JJ Villard's Fairy Tales here.