A QUIET PLACE PART II: Check Out The Tense Teaser And A Poster For John Krasinski’s Horror Sequel
It's been showing in theaters over the past week or so, and now Paramount Pictures has released the first teaser for A Quiet Place Part II online.
The first trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is set for release on New Year's Day, but in the meantime we have some teaser footage & a poster for director John Krasinski’s highly-anticipated horror sequel.
There's not much to the 30-second clip, but we do see the surviving members of the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) as they step beyond the "sand path," running the risk of attracting the attention of those ferocious alien(?) creatures from the first film.
Director John Krasinski played a prominent role in front of the camera in the original movie, but - spoiler alert - his character Lee was killed off, leaving his wife and kids to fend for themselves. In the end, Evelyn (Blunt) and Regan (Simmonds) were able to figure out a way to kill the creatures, so expect that to factor in to the plot of the sequel.
A Quiet Place II is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]