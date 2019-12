A QUIET PLACE PART II: Check Out The Tense Teaser And A Poster For John Krasinski’s Horror Sequel

It's been showing in theaters over the past week or so, and now Paramount Pictures has released the first teaser foronline.There's not much to the 30-second clip, but we do see the surviving members of the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) as they step beyond the "sand path," running the risk of attracting the attention of those ferocious alien(?) creatures from the first film.Director John Krasinski played a prominent role in front of the camera in the original movie, but - spoiler alert - his character Lee was killed off, leaving his wife and kids to fend for themselves. In the end, Evelyn (Blunt) and Regan (Simmonds) were able to figure out a way to kill the creatures, so expect that to factor in to the plot of the sequel.is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2020.