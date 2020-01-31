A QUIET PLACE PART II: There Are People Out There Worth Saving In The New Big Game Spot & Featurette

Paramount Pictures has released their official Big Game Spot for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II, revealing thirty seconds of brand new footage from the eagerly awaited horror sequel.
Like the teaser trailer released earlier this month, the new spot teases the beginning of the devastating alien invasion while also providing confirmation that John Krasinski will return as the patriarch of the Abbott family for what appears to be an extended flashback sequence.
Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are set to headline the feature, reprising their roles from the previous installment, while Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) join the cast in mysterious new roles.
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
A Quiet Place Part II features:
Director: John Krasinski
Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott
Cillian Murphy in an undisclosed role
Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott
Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott
Djimon Hounsou in an undisclosed role
A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on March 20
