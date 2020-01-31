A QUIET PLACE PART II: There Are People Out There Worth Saving In The New Big Game Spot & Featurette

With the Super Bowl coming up, Paramount Pictures is getting ahead of the action, and has now gone ahead and released the insanely intense Big Game Spot for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II !

Paramount Pictures has released their official Big Game Spot for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II, revealing thirty seconds of brand new footage from the eagerly awaited horror sequel.



Like the teaser trailer released earlier this month, the new spot teases the beginning of the devastating alien invasion while also providing confirmation that John Krasinski will return as the patriarch of the Abbott family for what appears to be an extended flashback sequence.



Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are set to headline the feature, reprising their roles from the previous installment, while Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) join the cast in mysterious new roles.









To check out new photos, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!





Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) brave the unknown in "A Quiet Place Part II.”

L-r, Marcus (Noah Jupe), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in "A Quiet Place Part II."

L-r, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in "A Quiet Place Part II."

