A QUIET PLACE PART II Trailer Ups The Intensity & Takes Us Back To The Beginning Of The Alien Invasion

Paramount Pictures has rang in the new year - and new decade - with the official, full trailer debut for John Krasinski's eagerly awaited horror sequel, A Quiet Place Part II , which stars Emily Blunt.

To ring in the new year - and decade - properly, Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for John Krasinski's highly anticipated horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II.



The trailer opens by seemingly taking us back to the beginning of the alien invasion, as Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt), her children and the rest of the world react to the arrival of the lethal, hyper-hearing sensitive aliens, who promptly begin causing all kinds of destruction.



Then, we meet another mysterious survivor played by Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins; Inception) who helps the Abbott family, followed by a series of intense shots as everyone fights to survive the deadly threat posed by alien and human alike.





