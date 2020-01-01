A QUIET PLACE PART II Trailer Ups The Intensity & Takes Us Back To The Beginning Of The Alien Invasion
Paramount Pictures has rang in the new year - and new decade - with the official, full trailer debut for John Krasinski's eagerly awaited horror sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, which stars Emily Blunt.
Happy New Year ComicBookMovie!
To ring in the new year - and decade - properly, Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for John Krasinski's highly anticipated horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II.
The trailer opens by seemingly taking us back to the beginning of the alien invasion, as Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt), her children and the rest of the world react to the arrival of the lethal, hyper-hearing sensitive aliens, who promptly begin causing all kinds of destruction.
Then, we meet another mysterious survivor played by Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins; Inception) who helps the Abbott family, followed by a series of intense shots as everyone fights to survive the deadly threat posed by alien and human alike.
To check out the new poster and an official photo, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
A Quiet Place Part II features:
Director: John Krasinski
Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott
Cillian Murphy in an undisclosed role
Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott
Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott
Djimon Hounsou in an undisclosed role
A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on March 20
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]