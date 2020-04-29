ANT-MAN & THE WASP's Hannah John-Kamen Reportedly Offered Jill Valentine Role In RESIDENT EVIL Reboot

Although the upcoming Resident Evil reboot will feature Claire Redfield as the main character, Jill Valentine will also play a significant role, and Hannah John-Kamen has reportedly been offered the part.

The upcoming Resident Evil reboot will reportedly stick much closer to the video games than the previous franchise did, incorporating several fan-favorite characters that have appeared in the original installments of the classic horror game series. One of them will be Jill Valentine, and The Illuminderdi reports that Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp, The Stranger) has been offered the role.

This new interpretation of Valentine is described as "a small town girl that enjoys hunting with the guys. She is gorgeous yet tough, and she knows how to have a good time." That sounds more like a dating app profile than a character breakdown, but okay.

Should John-Kamen decline the offer, Screen Gems is said to be leaving the casting open to all ethnicities, but will be "focusing on casting an African-American with mixed heritage for the role."

This report also confirms that The Maze Runner actress Kaya Scodelario has offered the role of Claire Redfield, but negotiations are ongoing. Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, and Albert Wesker will also appear, but we have no word on which actors may be in line for those parts.

Resident Evil will be directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down), who is also co-writing alongside Greg Russo. Production was scheduled to begin this June, but that has very likely been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.