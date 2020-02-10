ARMY OF THE DEAD: Zack Snyder's Anime Series Adds Christian Slater, Anya Chalotra, Nolan North, And More

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead anime prequel series has added some huge names to its cast, including some "SnyderVerse" vets like Joe Manganiello, Harry Lennix, and Jena Malone. Read on for details...

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is an upcoming anime series coming to Netflix which will serve as a prequel to Zack Snyder's live-action zombie heist movie which hits the streaming service in 2021.

Now, eleven new cast members have been added to the Army of the Dead spinoff which is set to revolve around the origin of Dave Bautista's character, Scott. The show will follow him and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.

As you can see below, Joe Manganiello (Justice League), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Harry Lennix (Man of Steel), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Jena Malone (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Yetide Badaki (American Gods), Christina Wren (Man of Steel), Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop), and Nolan North (Marvel's Avengers) are all going to star in Lost Vegas.

That's an incredible cast, and there's already a lot of excitement surrounding the series which will see Snyder direct a couple of episodes and Joy Oliva serve as both showrunner and director.

A live-action prequel movie is already in development starring and directed by Matthias Schweighöfer.

