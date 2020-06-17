ATTACK THE BLOCK Director Joe Cornish Has Met With John Boyega About A Possible Sequel

Before he played Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens , John Boyega garnered attention for his performance in Joe Cornish's Attack the Block , and it sounds like the actor might just return for a sequel!

Before he jetted off to the galaxy far, far away for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Boyega had already come to Hollywood's attention for his performance in Joe Cornish's acclaimed sci-fi horror/comedy Attack the Block.

Fans have been clamoring for a sequel since the movie was released almost a decade ago, and now we finally have a positive update from Cornish.

“We've got ideas. I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it," the filmmaker revealed while appearing on the Script Apart Podcast. "We've always had ideas after the first one, but obviously we've both been busy doing different things. In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is. So that's all I'll say.”

While things are clearly in the very early planning stages, it does sound like an Attack the Block sequel is a definite possibility. Boyega already has several other projects in various stages of development - and he's only going to get busier after that passionate BLM speech - but the actor does seem keen to reprise the role of Moses at some point.

....think imma need the whole of London for an army on this one...... https://t.co/hGu9IL4UBJ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 17, 2020

What do you guys think? Would you be interested in a sequel to Attack the Block? Let us know in the usual place.