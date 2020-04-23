BIT: Check Out The First Trailer For Provocator Films' Transgender Vampire Movie

The first trailer for Provocator Films' indie horror flick Bit is now online. Nicole Maines stars as Laurel, a transgender teenager who falls in with a group of vampires when she moves to LA. Check it out.

"Let men be the ones who are afraid to jog at night..."

Provocator Films has released the first trailer a new indie horror flick called Bit, which will go direct-to-VOD on April 24.

Written and directed by Brad Michael Elmore (The Wolfman's Hammer, Boogeyman Pop), the movie tells the story of a transgender teen named Laurel who moved to LA and falls in with a group of intersectional feminist vampires. Together they hunt the streets of LA, as Laurel is forced to decide if she wants to become a permanent member of this murderous "Bite Club."

This looks... okay? Nothing we haven't seen before, really, but it might be a fun watch. Check out the trailer below along with a poster, and let us know what you think in the comments.

A transgender teenage girl named Laurel (Nicole Maines) on summer vacation in Los Angeles fights to survive after she falls in with four queer feminist vampires, who try to rid the city's streets of predatory men.

Bit stars Nicole Maines, Diana Hopper, James Paxton, Zolee Griggs, Friday Chamberlain, Char Diaz, Tiffany Milian, and M.C. Gainey.